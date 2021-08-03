Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed in locating Baleigh Gann

Detectives with the Crowley Police Department are asking for help from the public in locating 20-year-old Baleigh Nicole Gann.

On July 4, 2021, Gann was involved in a vehicle accident. During the accident, the driver of the second vehicle involved was injured and required major medical services for the injury, according to police. Records indicate that Gann was allegedly under the influence of methamphetamines at the time of the crash. An arrest warrant has been issued for Gann for first degree vehicular negligent injury which is a felony.

Gann is described as 5'5" in height, weighs 120 pounds.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Baleigh Gann, you are urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download our P3 app to report an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an in this case.

