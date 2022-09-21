Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed in locating 3 suspects

Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the public with locating three people with attempted first degree murder.

Chaseton Carrier, 22, is 5’ 6” in height, weighs 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is the 400 block of S. Eastern Ave., Rayne.

Deante Carrier, 24, is 6’ 6” in height, weighs 160 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is the 6100 block of Standard Mill Rd. near Rayne.

Darius Senegal, 21, is 5’ 10” in height, weighs 180 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is the 500 block Fourth St., Rayne.

Warrants have been issued for their arrest.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, you’re urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app to report an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

