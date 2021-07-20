Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed in identifying burglary suspects

Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving an attempted burglary.

The Rayne Police Department is currently investigating the attempted burglaries of Bullets and Bows, located at 110 West Louisiana Ave. These incidents occurred on June 27 and 28, 2021.

On June 27, two suspects were captured on video surveillance attempting to gain entry into the business. On June 28, one of the suspects from the previous evening returned and attempted again to gain entry into the business, according to police.

Both suspects were wearing hooded shirts with partial face coverings. Both suspects appear to be in their late teens to early twenties with tall slim builds.

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's assistance to identify these suspects.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these individuals, you are urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download our P3 app to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

