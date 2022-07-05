Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed im locating Koi Michael Gautreaux

Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating 27-year-old Koi Michael Gautreaux.

Gautreaux is wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated second-degree battery, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and other charges. Warrants have been issued for his arrest.

He is described as 5’ 11” in height, weighing 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 1300 block of Meche Rd., north of Rayne.

If you know the whereabouts of Koi Gautreaux, you are urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app to report an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to Gautreaux’s arrest.

