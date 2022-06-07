Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed identifying vehicle burglary suspects

Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving several vehicle burglaries in the Perchville Road area just south of Eunice.

On June 3, during the early morning hours, two suspects entered several vehicles seeking to steal property, according to police. The suspects were captured on several video surveillance systems as they traveled from residence to residence seeking unlocked vehicles. Items stolen were wallets and keys.

One suspect is described as an unknown male, wearing a light-colored hoodie sweatshirt and dark color pants. The second subject was wearing a pink hoodie sweatshirt, black jeans, and a mask covering the lower portion of his face. Another suspect was riding a bicycle.

Crime Stoppers would like to remind you to lock your doors and remove your valuables. If you have any information on the identity of these suspects, you are urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app to report your tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

