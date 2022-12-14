Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed identifying suspect wanted for burglarizing twice

Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish Detectives with the Crowley Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a suspect wanted for burglarizing a business on two separate occasions.

Forced entry was made into Crowley Stine Home Improvement located at 235 Odd Fellows Road. The unknown suspect was captured on video surveillance and is described as a white male with long hair and a medium build.

Stolen items include several rolls of 12/2 250 electrical wire, two 3300 watt generators, Perfect Aire infrared heater and a Night Falcon flood light. The approximate value of both thefts is five thousand dollars.

If you’re able to identify this individual or have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Be the difference.