Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help is needed in identifying burglary suspect in Crowley

ACADIA PARISH, La. — Crowley Police are asking for help from the public regarding vandalism and burglaries which have occurred in the West Crowley Subdivision. These incidents have occurred over the past several months.

Police have responded to calls regarding 11 vacant residences being broken into. Suspects are breaking windows or kicking in doors to gain access to these homes.

Other damages and thefts have occurred from these acts. The homes are located on Dejean Circle, John F. Kennedy Drive and Leslie Amos Street. Damages are valued more than $5,000.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report a tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel