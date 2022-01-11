Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help from public needed in solving burglary

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating the burglary of a building that occurred in the 1300 block of St. Margaret Rd., north of Church Point. This incident occurred between January 4 and January 5, 2022.

Unknown suspect(s) made entry into the building by force. Once inside they stole several pieces of diamond plate metal and various tools.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you're urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

