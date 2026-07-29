Acadia Crime Stoppers: DJ trailer stolen

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the theft of a utility trailer from the 2500 block of Brigman Hwy. This incident was reported in June, 2025.

The trailer is described as an 11 foot white Wells Cargo Heavy Haul with a flat passenger side tire. It contained DJ equipment including: Peavey subwoofers, speakers, amplifiers and various other equipment. The value of this theft is approximately $50,000.

If you have any information regarding this theft, you are urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or log on to our P3 app to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to arrests in this case.

Be the difference.

For Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish, I’m Sheriff KP Gibson.