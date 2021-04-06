Acadia Crime Stoppers: Deputies investigating recent dirt bike, trailer thefts

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office are receiving complaints parish-wide of 4-wheeler, dirt bike and utility trailers thefts.

One stolen 4-wheeler is described as a Honda 420 Rancher, red in color with a custom light bar, ITP mud tires and a manual shift.

Two dirt bikes stolen recently are described as a CRF50F and CRF80F. Both bikes are Hondas, red and white in color, one with orange fenders.

We want to remind you to secure your items and take the necessary steps to protect your property. There is a market for these items so criminals are on the lookout for them.

If you have any information regarding these thefts, you're urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

