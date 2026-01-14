Acadia Crime Stoppers: Criminal Damage to Property

Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating several incidents of criminal damage to property.

The incidents are involving people firing weapons and striking residences and buildings on property owned by another. Though it is legal to shoot firearms in the unincorporated areas of our parish, it is also the responsibility of persons using firearms to assure that they are using their firearm in a safe manner.

These incidents have occurred in the rural areas of our parish north of Rayne and in the Mire community during the last month. We believe these incidents are not targeted cases but negligence by the persons using their firearms.

If you have any information regarding these cases, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information regarding these cases.

BE THE DIFFERENCE.

For Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish, I’m Sheriff KP Gibson.