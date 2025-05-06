Acadia Crime Stoppers: ATV thefts

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the theft of 4 ATVs stolen from a business in the 7000 block of Church Point Hwy. in Branch.

This incident occurred during the night of August 23, 2024.

Unknown suspects entered the building and stole the following ATVs:

Red 2018 Honda TRX 420 Rancher

Red 2020 Honda TRX 520 Foreman Rubicon 4x4

Green 2015 Honda TRX 500 w/ a winch attachment

White Honda TRX 500 Rubicon

The value of the items stolen is approximately $20,000.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you are urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.