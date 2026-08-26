Acadia Crime Stoppers asking for info on vehicle burglary

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred at the intersection of Ebenezer Rd. and Hancock Rd., southeast of Crowley.

This incident occurred between July 11th and July 13, 2026.

Unknown suspect(s) made forced entry into the cargo area of a utility bucket truck. After prying open locking mechanisms, suspect(s) stole numerous Milwaukee tools including: a chainsaw, metal cutting saw, hydraulic cutter and impact drill. The value of this loss is over $5,000.

If you have any information regarding this vehicle burglary, you are urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download our P3 app to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Be the difference.

For Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish, I’m Sheriff K.P. Gibson.