Acadia Crime Stoppers asking for help locating stolen truck cab

The Duson Police Department is investigating the theft of a cab from a tractor-trailer that occurred at Wagin Cajun Big D’s Truck Stop located in the 400 block of Austria Rd. in Duson. The

theft occurred on March 8, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

A 2022 black and silver Peterbilt Model 589 Tractor was stolen from the rear of the truck stop. Unknown suspects were also in a white Peterbilt 579 Tractor with “LNV” on the battery box. One suspect was only described as a male wearing all black. Both trucks were last seen heading westbound on I-10.

If you have any information about this theft, you are urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously. Callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

