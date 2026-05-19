acadia crime stoppers

Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish needs your help to locate a wanted fugitive.

The Church Point Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with locating Christopher Guillory, Jr.

Christopher Guillory is a black male, 19 years of age. He is 5’, 6” in height and weighs approx. 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 126 Valton Castille Ln, Church Point. Guillory is wanted for 4 counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Christopher Guillory, you are urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download our P3 app to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to his arrest.

Be the difference.

For Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish, I’m Sheriff KP Gibson.