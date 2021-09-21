Acadia Crime Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving burglary south of Iota

The Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a burglary.

The crime happened in the 1600 block of Howard Road, south of Iota, between the dates of September 13 and September 15, 2021.

Unknown suspects broke into the building by cutting the lock, according to detectives. Once inside, they stole several items including multiple Yeti ice chests, a Maytag washer, and several miscellaneous tools.

The estimated value of the theft is $9,000.

If you have any information on this crime, call (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on a mobile device to post an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel