In the final week of the CRAWDAQ for 2022, the index shows an average price of $5.58/lb in Lafayette. That's down 45-cents from last week, but prices remain 7% higher than the average for this time of year.

Our data, going back to 2014, shows the average price/lb for April 21 (+/- 5 days) is $5.23.

Here are the prices for some of your favorite restaurants in Lafayette: