Lafayette Crawfish Prices Continue to Slowly Creep Down

CRAWDAQ Index
Posted at 8:45 PM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 21:45:59-04

This week crawfish prices have dropped slightly. In Lafayette, you can expect to pay an average of $6.37/lb. That's down 5-cents from last week, and prices remain 12% higher than the historical average on the CRAWDAQ Index.

