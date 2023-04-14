Final CRAWDAQ Index for 2023

This week, the CRAWDAQ Index shows you can expect to pay an average of $5.56/lb for boiled crawfish in Lafayette.

That's down 5% from last week's prices, but still 3% above average for this time of year.

Our data, going back to 2014, shows the average price/lb for April 13th (+/- 5 days) is $5.37/lb.

Here are the prices for some of your favorite restaurants in Lafayette:

A-Cajun Crawfish House $25.49

Buck's Crawfish $25.00

Cody's Crawfish Shop $27.99

Cooney's Crawfish $25.50

Crawfish Hole (Carencro) $27.95

Crawfish Jake $20.00

Crawfix $24.99

Crawfish Spot $25.95

Crawfish Time Inc. (Moss) $24.99

Don's Seafood $30.00

Dwights $29.99

Grandaddy's Crawfish $29.99

Lagneaux's $22.95

Louisiana Crawfish Time (Verot) $29.99

LT'S Seafood $35.95

The Cajun Table $34.99

The Crawfish Boss $18.75

The Crawfish Hot Tub $32.99

The Crawfish Pot $24.99

Uncle T's $35.00

Yabbo's $22.50

Young's Sports Grill $32.99