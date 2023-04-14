Final CRAWDAQ Index for 2023

This week, the CRAWDAQ Index shows you can expect to pay an average of $5.56/lb for boiled crawfish in Lafayette.
That's down 5% from last week's prices, but still 3% above average for this time of year.
Our data, going back to 2014, shows the average price/lb for April 13th (+/- 5 days) is $5.37/lb.
Here are the prices for some of your favorite restaurants in Lafayette:
A-Cajun Crawfish House $25.49
Buck's Crawfish $25.00
Cody's Crawfish Shop $27.99
Cooney's Crawfish $25.50
Crawfish Hole (Carencro) $27.95
Crawfish Jake $20.00
Crawfix $24.99
Crawfish Spot $25.95
Crawfish Time Inc. (Moss) $24.99
Don's Seafood $30.00
Dwights $29.99
Grandaddy's Crawfish $29.99
Lagneaux's $22.95
Louisiana Crawfish Time (Verot) $29.99
LT'S Seafood $35.95
The Cajun Table $34.99
The Crawfish Boss $18.75
The Crawfish Hot Tub $32.99
The Crawfish Pot $24.99
Uncle T's $35.00
Yabbo's $22.50
Young's Sports Grill $32.99