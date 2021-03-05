Menu

Crawfish prices dip

KATC
CRAWDAQ Index
Posted at 8:34 PM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 21:34:47-05

This week we saw the first significant price drop of the 2021 crawfish season. In Lafayette, you can expect to pay an average of $6.52/lb. That's down 45-cents from last week, but 12% higher than the average price for this time of year on the CRAWDAQ Index.

