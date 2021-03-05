Crawfish prices dip

This week we saw the first significant price drop of the 2021 crawfish season. In Lafayette, you can expect to pay an average of $6.52/lb. That's down 45-cents from last week, but 12% higher than the average price for this time of year on the CRAWDAQ Index.

