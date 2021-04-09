Watch
CRAWDAQ: Small dip in final numbers

KATC
CRAWDAQ Index
Posted at 8:35 PM, Apr 08, 2021
Lafayette crawfish prices are down in the post-lent, lagniappe edition of the CRAWDAQ Index.

On average you can expect to pay $5.79/lb. That's down 33 cents from last week.

Prices are 9% higher than the historical average on the CRAWDAQ Index.

