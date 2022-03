This week, the CRAWDAQ Index shows an average price of $6.69/lb in Lafayette.

That's down 10-cents from last week, but still more expensive (+12%) than the average for this time of year.

Our data, going back to 2014, shows the average price/lb for March 3rd (+/- 5 days) is $5.99/lb.

Here are the prices for some of your favorite restaurants in Lafayette: