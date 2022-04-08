CRAWDAQ: Prices remain high

This week, the CRAWDAQ Index shows an average price of $6.02/lb in Lafayette .

That's down 9-cents from last week, and still more expensive (+12%) than the average for this time of year.

Our data, going back to 2014, shows the average price/lb for April 7 (+/- 5 days) is $5.36/lb.

Here are the prices for some of your favorite restaurants in Lafayette:

KATC

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel