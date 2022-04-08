Watch
CRAWDAQ: Prices remain high

CRAWDAQ Index
CRAWDAQ Index
Posted at 5:45 AM, Apr 08, 2022
This week, the CRAWDAQ Index shows an average price of $6.02/lb in Lafayette .

That's down 9-cents from last week, and still more expensive (+12%) than the average for this time of year.

Our data, going back to 2014, shows the average price/lb for April 7 (+/- 5 days) is $5.36/lb.

Here are the prices for some of your favorite restaurants in Lafayette:

Crawdaq 4-7-22.png

