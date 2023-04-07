CRAWDAQ Index for 4/6/2023

This week, the CRAWDAQ Index shows you can expect to pay an average of $5.88/lb for boiled crawfish in Lafayette.
That's up 1% from last week's prices, and still 7% above average for this time of year.
Our data, going back to 2014, shows the average price/lb for April 6th (+/- 5 days) is $5.47/lb.
Here are the prices for some of your favorite restaurants in Lafayette:
A-Cajun Crawfish House $25.49
Buck's Crawfish $25.00
Cody's Crawfish Shop $27.99
Cooney's Crawfish $25.50
Crawfish Hole (Carencro) $27.95
Crawfish Jake $26.25
Crawfix $24.99
Crawfish Spot $25.95
Don's Seafood $40.00
Dwights $29.99
Grandaddy's Crawfish $29.99
Lagneaux's $28.95
Louisiana Crawfish Time (Verot) $29.99
LT'S Seafood $35.95
The Cajun Table $34.99
The Crawfish Boss $24.95
The Crawfish Hot Tub $33.99
The Crawfish Pot $24.99
Uncle T's $35.00
Yabbo's $22.50
Young's Sports Grill $32.99