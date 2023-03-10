CRAWDAQ Index for 3/9/2023

This week, the CRAWDAQ Index shows you can expect to pay an average of $30.69 for 5 lbs of boiled crawfish in Lafayette ($6.14/lb).

That's down 6% from last week's prices, and near the average for this time of year.

Our data, going back to 2014, shows the average price/lb for March 9th (+/- 5 days) is $6.12/lb.

Here are the prices for some of your favorite restaurants in Lafayette:

A-Cajun Crawfish House $25.49

Buck's Crawfish $27.50

Cody's Crawfish Shop $28.99

Cooney's Crawfish $26.25

Crawfish Hole (Carencro) $29.95

Crawfish Jake $27.50

Crawfix $24.99

Crawfish Spot $27.95

Crawfish Time Inc. (Moss) $27.99

Don's Seafood $40.00

Dwights $31.99

Grandaddy's Crawfish $32.99

Lagneaux's $29.95

Louisiana Crawfish Time (Verot) $31.99

LT'S Seafood $35.95

The Cajun Table $34.99

The Crawfish Hot Tub $33.99

The Crawfish Boss $23.75

Uncle T's $35.00

Yabbo's $27.99

Young's Sports Grill 33.99