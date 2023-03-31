CRAWDAQ Index for 3/30/2023

This week, the CRAWDAQ Index shows you can expect to pay an average of $5.81/lb for boiled crawfish in Lafayette.

That's down 2% from last week's prices, but still 4% above average for this time of year.

Our data, going back to 2014, shows the average price/lb for March 30th (+/- 5 days) is $5.60/lb.

Here are the prices for some of your favorite restaurants in Lafayette:

A-Cajun Crawfish House $25.49

Buck's Crawfish $25.00

Cody's Crawfish Shop $27.99

Cooney's Crawfish $25.00

Crawfish Hole (Carencro) $27.95

Crawfish Jake $22.50

Crawfix $24.99

Crawfish Spot $27.95

Crawfish Time Inc. (Moss) $25.99

Don's Seafood $40.00

Dwights $31.99

Grandaddy's Crawfish $29.99

Lagneaux's $28.95

Louisiana Crawfish Time (Verot) $29.99

LT'S Seafood $35.95

The Cajun Table $34.99

The Crawfish Boss $19.95

The Crawfish Hot Tub $33.99

The Crawfish Pot $24.99

Uncle T's $35.00

Yabbo's $22.50

Young's Sports Grill 33.99