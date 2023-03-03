CRAWDAQ Index for 3/2/2023

This week, the CRAWDAQ Index shows you can expect to pay an average of $32.70 for 5 lbs of boiled crawfish in Lafayette ($6.54/lb).

That's down 5% from last week's prices, but still 5% more expensive than average for this time of year.

Our data, going back to 2014, shows the average price/lb for March 2nd (+/- 5 days) is $6.20/lb.

Here are the prices for some of your favorite restaurants in Lafayette:

A-Cajun Crawfish House $26.49

Buck's Crawfish $27.50

Cody's Crawfish Shop $30.99

Cooney's Crawfish $28.50

Crawfish Hole (Carencro) $32.95

Crawfish Jake $29.95

Crawfix $26.99

Crawfish Spot $29.95

Crawfish Time Inc. (Moss) $29.99

Don's Seafood $40.00

Dwights $34.99

Grandaddy's Crawfish $34.99

Lagneaux's $29.95

Louisiana Crawfish Time (Verot) $34.99

LT'S Seafood $38.95

The Cajun Table $38.00

The Crawfish Hot Tub $34.99

The Crawfish Boss $26.25

Uncle T's $37.00

Yabbo's $32.99

Young's Sports Grill $33.99