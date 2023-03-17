CRAWDAQ Index for 3/16/2023

This week, the CRAWDAQ Index shows you can expect to pay an average of $30.15 for 5 lbs of boiled crawfish in Lafayette ($6.03/lb).
That's down 1% from last week's prices, and near the average for this time of year.
Our data, going back to 2014, shows the average price/lb for March 16th (+/- 5 days) is $5.95/lb.
Here are the prices for some of your favorite restaurants in Lafayette:
5lbs
A-Cajun Crawfish House $25.49
Buck's Crawfish $25.00
Cody's Crawfish Shop $28.99
Cooney's Crawfish $26.25
Crawfish Hole (Carencro) $29.95
Crawfish Jake $25.00
Crawfix $24.99
Crawfish Spot $27.95
Crawfish Time Inc. (Moss) $27.99
Don's Seafood $40.00
Dwights $31.99
Grandaddy's Crawfish $32.99
Lagneaux's $28.95
Louisiana Crawfish Time (Verot) $31.99
LT'S Seafood $35.95
The Cajun Table $34.99
The Crawfish Hot Tub $33.99
The Crawfish Boss $19.95
Uncle T's $35.00
Yabbo's $27.99
Young's Sports Grill $32.99