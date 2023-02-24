CRAWDAQ for 2/23/2023

This week, the CRAWDAQ Index shows you can expect to pay an average of $34.25 for 5 lbs of boiled crawfish ($6.85/lb).

That's 8% more expensive than average for this time of year.

Our data, going back to 2014, shows the average price/lb for February 23rd (+/- 5 days) is $6.34/lb.

Here are the prices for some of your favorite restaurants in Lafayette:

Buck's Crawfish: $27.50

Cody's Crawfish Shop: $32.99

Cooney's Crawfish: $31.25

Crawfish Hole (Carencro): $32.95

Crawfish Jake: $29.99

Crawfix: $26.99

Crawfish Spot: $33.95

Crawfish Time Inc. (Moss): $32.99

Crawfish Time (Ridge): $37.99

Don's Seafood: $40.00

Dwights: $37.99

Grandaddy's Crawfish: $37.99

Lagneaux's: $29.95

Louisiana Crawfish Time (Verot): $37.99

LT'S Seafood: $38.95

The Cajun Table: $38.00

The Crawfish Hot Tub: $34.99

The Crawfish Boss: $28.75

Uncle T's: $37.00

Yabbo's: $32.99

Young's Sports Grill: $37.99

