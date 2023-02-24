CRAWDAQ for 2/23/2023

This week, the CRAWDAQ Index shows you can expect to pay an average of $34.25 for 5 lbs of boiled crawfish ($6.85/lb).
That's 8% more expensive than average for this time of year.
Our data, going back to 2014, shows the average price/lb for February 23rd (+/- 5 days) is $6.34/lb.
Here are the prices for some of your favorite restaurants in Lafayette:
Buck's Crawfish: $27.50
Cody's Crawfish Shop: $32.99
Cooney's Crawfish: $31.25
Crawfish Hole (Carencro): $32.95
Crawfish Jake: $29.99
Crawfix: $26.99
Crawfish Spot: $33.95
Crawfish Time Inc. (Moss): $32.99
Crawfish Time (Ridge): $37.99
Don's Seafood: $40.00
Dwights: $37.99
Grandaddy's Crawfish: $37.99
Lagneaux's: $29.95
Louisiana Crawfish Time (Verot): $37.99
LT'S Seafood: $38.95
The Cajun Table: $38.00
The Crawfish Hot Tub: $34.99
The Crawfish Boss: $28.75
Uncle T's: $37.00
Yabbo's: $32.99
Young's Sports Grill: $37.99