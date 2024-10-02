Preparing high school students for the future

The Washington Career and Technical Education Center (WCTEC) provides a range of 13 courses designed to equip students with hands-on skills and real-world experience. Among these, four classes—Cosmetology, Culinary Arts, Workplace Safety, and the Medical Assistant Program—offer a unique opportunity for dual enrollment. Through dual enrollment, students can earn credits that transfer directly to South Louisiana Community College (SLCC), giving them a valuable head start in their post-secondary education.

“Why not take advantage of it while it’s available?” said Donavon Lewis. “When you graduate, you don’t have to be in college for four years if you’ve already taken the courses.”

The practical nature of these courses is evident in the experiences of students like Ethan Sonnier, a culinary student currently interning at a local restaurant. Sonnier expressed how the program has equipped him for the next phase of his life.

“It taught me a lot about kitchen communication, said Sonnier. "I learned that the kitchen is a very dangerous place.”

For many students, hands-on learning provides a deeper understanding compared to textbook-based education.

It’s easier when we are doing the work hands-on, said Rebecca Gelner. "It’s a lot clearer to everyone else.”

