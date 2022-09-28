GMA Cool Schools: Westside Elementary

Today's Cool School is Westside Elementary in Scott. The school has some "Early Birders" who caught the worms!

These students reached their Accelerated Reader goals by reading at an 85% accuracy or higher. All tests are taken on books from their reading level, and made their assigned points goal before progress reports were sent. The librarian, Mary Landry, treating them with gummy worms!

Westside Elementary School Early Bird accelerated reading students enjoying gummy worms!

