GMA Cool Schools: Westgate High School

Today's Cool School is Westgate High School.

Grant money helps schools all around, but an educational grant received by Westgate High School teacher Wanda Milliman not just helps students to learn, but also have fun. The grant provides STEM instruction from LSU's Gordon A. Cain Center.

Westgate High School Westgate Teachers Working With Students in STEM Education

This project had students shooting rockets and solving various problems and equations, taking real life situations and applying math. Milliman receiving another grant for her classes this year. They'll be working with the centroid of a triangle by making a boat. They'll then get to see how their boat floats based on the center of gravity. STEM learning at its best!

Westgate High School Westgate High School working with rockets and using STEM equations to do calculations

