GMA Cool Schools: Westgate High School

STEM Grants Providing Fun While Learning
Westgate High School
Westgate Students Using Rockets, Then Using Math To Learn
Posted at 4:30 AM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 05:31:04-05

Today's Cool School is Westgate High School.

Grant money helps schools all around, but an educational grant received by Westgate High School teacher Wanda Milliman not just helps students to learn, but also have fun. The grant provides STEM instruction from LSU's Gordon A. Cain Center.

Westgate Teachers Working With Students in STEM Education

This project had students shooting rockets and solving various problems and equations, taking real life situations and applying math. Milliman receiving another grant for her classes this year. They'll be working with the centroid of a triangle by making a boat. They'll then get to see how their boat floats based on the center of gravity. STEM learning at its best!

Westgate High School working with rockets and using STEM equations to do calculations

