GMA Cool Schools: Ville Platte Elementary

Today's Cool School is Ville Platte Elementary!

The French Immersion fifth graders enjoyed a visit from one of Acadiana's most famous singers and musicians. The legendary Zachary Richard visiting with the students. The class writing a song with him, then singing it together. The title of the song L'arbre Est Dans Ses Feuilles! Great job students, and keep on singing through the summer.

