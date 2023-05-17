Watch Now
CommunityCool Schools

Actions

GMA Cool Schools: Ville Platte Elementary

French Immersion students enjoying a visit from the legendary Zachary Richard
thumbnail_20230509_132514.jpg
Ville Platte Elementary
Ville Platte Elementary 5th Grade French Immersion students enjoying a visit from Zachary Richard.
thumbnail_20230509_132514.jpg
Posted at 6:30 AM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 07:30:01-04

Today's Cool School is Ville Platte Elementary!

The French Immersion fifth graders enjoyed a visit from one of Acadiana's most famous singers and musicians. The legendary Zachary Richard visiting with the students. The class writing a song with him, then singing it together. The title of the song L'arbre Est Dans Ses Feuilles! Great job students, and keep on singing through the summer.

thumbnail_20230509_133416.jpg
Ville Platte Elementary 5th Grade French Immersion students enjoying a visit from Zachary Richard.

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.