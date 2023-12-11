GMA Cool Schools: Vermilion Parish Schools

Today's Cool Schools are several schools in Vermilion Parish!

The Vermilion Parish Educators Rising students from Erath, Abbeville, and North Vermilion High Schools got a peek at the central offices learning what it takes to keep one of the top districts in the state running smoothly!

Superintendent Tommy Byler welcoming students and teachers and hearing from several district leaders.

Educators Rising's goal is to celebrate and elevate the teaching profession. The program encourages young people to pursue education career paths and helps to get parents and community members more involved in the school system. The program is critical to the district's future success with hopes of overcoming the current nation wide teacher shortage.

