GMA Cool Schools: Vermilion Parish Educators Rising

Today's Cool, School is the Vermilion Parish Educators Rising Class.

Vermilion Parish Superintendent Tommy Byler visiting Ms. Amy LeBlanc's Educators Rising Class at Erath High School. The mission of the program is to address the teacher shortage and to encourage young people to consider careers in education.

Erath High School Erath High School Educators Rising

During his visit he shared his personal journey as an educator, and his vision for the future of Vermilion Parish schools. He also fielded questions from students on a range of topics including equity in education, bias, diversity, and long range impacts of technology on learning. The pilot of the Educators Rising Programs are at Erath and Abbeville High Schools.

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.