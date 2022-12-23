GMA Cool Schools: V.B. Glencoe Charter School

Today's Cool School is the V.B. Glencoe Charter School in St. Mary Parish.

The students recently put on their first ever holiday play called "The Little Christmas Tree". The first graders spent a lot of time getting prepared and working hard to spread the Christmas cheer! The students had a great performance and are now ready for the Christmas holidays. Merry Christmas from V.B. Glencoe Charter. This is our last Cool School for 2022, looking forward to more submissions in 2023!

