GMA Cool Schools: Sunset Middle School

Teachers and Students showing their Panther Pride!
Sunset Middle School
Sunset Middle School teachers and staff winning the St. Landry Parish School Spirit Award!
Posted at 2023-11-01T06:30:00-0500
and last updated 2023-11-01 07:30:07-04

Today's Cool School is Sunset Middle School!

Great things are happening at Sunset Middle. The school's volleyball team had a tremendous season. The Panthers finishing 8-1 overall! The coaches and parents are very proud of these fierce competitors. Also, the school's staff not hiding their Panther pride. This year they've won the St. Landry Parish school spirit award. Way to go Panthers.

Sunset Middle School's Volleyball Team finishes their season 8-1!

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.

