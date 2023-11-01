GMA Cool Schools: Sunset Middle School

Today's Cool School is Sunset Middle School!

Great things are happening at Sunset Middle. The school's volleyball team had a tremendous season. The Panthers finishing 8-1 overall! The coaches and parents are very proud of these fierce competitors. Also, the school's staff not hiding their Panther pride. This year they've won the St. Landry Parish school spirit award. Way to go Panthers.

Sunset Middle School Sunset Middle School's Volleyball Team finishes their season 8-1!

