GMA Cool Schools: Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic School

Today's Cool School is Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School in Scott!

The school recently had a visit from the giant Idaho Potato! The students learned several potato facts as the giant 18 wheeler pulled in with a four ton potato.

Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic School Sts. Peter & Paul students learning about the Giant Idaho Potato

If this potato were real, it would take seven thousand years to grow. It is the equivalent of over 21 thousand medium sized potatoes, would serve over 20,000 people and create over one million french fries. Anyone hungry now??

Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic School The Giant Idaho Potato visits Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic School

