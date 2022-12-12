Watch Now
GMA Cool Schools: St. Stephen Early Learning Center

Celebrating Grandparent's Day
St. Stephen Early Learning Center
Grandparent's Day at St. Stephen Early Learning Center
Posted at 4:30 AM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 05:30:05-05

Today's Cool School is St. Stephen's Early Learning Center!

Last month the school was celebrating Grandparent's Day. They had a full morning of activities including a school Mass. Grandparents were able to visit students' classrooms, enjoy student performances, and engage in activities such as a picture frame craft and a scavenger hunt.

Grandparent's Day at St. Stephen Early Learning Center

Over 130 grandparents were in attendance to spend time with their young grandchildren. They thanked each of the grandparents with a delicious lunch!

Grandparent's Day at St. Stephen Early Learning Center

If you have a cool school let us know! Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool

