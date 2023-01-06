Watch Now
GMA Cool Schools: St. Ignatius School

Playing in a Winter Wonderland
KATC
St. Ignatius Students Play in the Snow
Posted at 4:30 AM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 05:30:26-05

Today's Cool School is St. Ignatius School in Grand Coteau.

Ahead of the Christmas holiday's the school created a snowy winter wonderland! The students were able to play and dance in the snow. There was even a visit from the Grinch and the teachers and staff played too. What a wonderful way to finish off the first half of the school year before getting a much deserved break.

20221221_090032.jpg
St. Ignatius Students Playing in the Snow

