GMA Cool Schools: St. Cecilia School

First Graders are Published Authors!
St. Cecilia School
Published First Graders at St. Cecilia School.
Posted at 5:30 AM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-19 06:30:01-04

Today's Cool School is St. Cecilia School in Broussard.

The first graders became published authors! The students spent months studying about the state of Hawaii and took that knowledge as the plot of their new book. Each student making a contribution, and every student getting to illustrate and write their own page in the book. Later, parents were invited to the school to see the fruits of their labor with a book signing and reception at school.

If you have a Cool School, let us know.

