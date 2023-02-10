GMA Cool Schools: St. Bernard School

Today's Cool School is St. Bernard School in Breaux Bridge.
The sixth grade students spent two days building a device, meeting several requirements, to protect an egg.
The Breaux Bridge fire department came out to help the students drop the devices from various heights up to 50 feet!
It was a fun activity about collisions and Newton's Laws of Motion.
