GMA Cool Schools: St. Bernard School

Today's Cool School is St. Bernard School in Breaux Bridge.

The sixth grade students spent two days building a device, meeting several requirements, to protect an egg.

St. Bernard School St. Bernard 6th Grade Students With the Breaux Bridge Fire Department

The Breaux Bridge fire department came out to help the students drop the devices from various heights up to 50 feet!

St. Bernard School St. Bernard 6th Grade Students Revealing the results of their project.

It was a fun activity about collisions and Newton's Laws of Motion.

St. Bernard School St. Bernard 6th Grade Student Project

If you have a Cool School, let us know! Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com.

St. Bernard School St. Bernard 6th Grade Student watches other projects dropped by the Breaux Bridge Fire Department

Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.