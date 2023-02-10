Watch Now
GMA Cool Schools: St. Bernard School

Fire Department Helps With "Newton's Laws" Project
thumbnail_image7.jpg
St. Bernard School
St. Bernard 6th Grade Students with their projects.
thumbnail_image7.jpg
Posted at 6:30 AM, Feb 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-10 07:30:14-05

Today's Cool School is St. Bernard School in Breaux Bridge.

The sixth grade students spent two days building a device, meeting several requirements, to protect an egg.

thumbnail_image1.jpg
St. Bernard 6th Grade Students With the Breaux Bridge Fire Department

The Breaux Bridge fire department came out to help the students drop the devices from various heights up to 50 feet!

thumbnail_image2.jpg
St. Bernard 6th Grade Students Revealing the results of their project.

It was a fun activity about collisions and Newton's Laws of Motion.

thumbnail_image6.jpg
St. Bernard 6th Grade Student Project

If you have a Cool School, let us know! Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com.

thumbnail_image4.jpg
St. Bernard 6th Grade Student watches other projects dropped by the Breaux Bridge Fire Department

Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.

