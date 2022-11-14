Watch Now
GMA Cool Schools: South Crowley Elementary

Celebrating Excellence
South Crowley Elementary School
Teachers and students dressing up for Book Character Day
Posted at 4:30 AM, Nov 14, 2022
Today's Cool School is South Crowley Elementary School!

Students there have been celebrating their monthy Friday morning Synergy as part of the Leader in Me program. Students from each class were recognized for outstanding performance in categories such as Lil' Lady/Lil' Gent, Most Improved Student, Math Wizard, Wonderful writer, Character Award, P.E. Star, Homework Heroes, and Accelerated Reader Leaders.

Celebrating at South Crowley Elementary

Students and teachers also dressing in costume to celebrate Book Character Day and the school's love for reading. Great job and congratulations to all of the students.

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.

