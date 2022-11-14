GMA Cool Schools: South Crowley Elementary

Today's Cool School is South Crowley Elementary School!

Students there have been celebrating their monthy Friday morning Synergy as part of the Leader in Me program. Students from each class were recognized for outstanding performance in categories such as Lil' Lady/Lil' Gent, Most Improved Student, Math Wizard, Wonderful writer, Character Award, P.E. Star, Homework Heroes, and Accelerated Reader Leaders.

South Crowley Elementary School Celebrating at South Crowley Elementary

Students and teachers also dressing in costume to celebrate Book Character Day and the school's love for reading. Great job and congratulations to all of the students.

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.