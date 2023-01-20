GMA Cool Schools: Seventh Ward Elementary

Today's Cool School is Seventh Ward Elementary in Vermilion Parish.

I've always said that just about anything can make a school cool. And so far, one of my favorites has been these Pre-K kids from Ms. Angie and Ms. Jenny's classes. The weather was beautiful on a sunny winter's day, so the teachers decided the day would be spent outdoors. Makes you wish school and work could be outside, and fun!

