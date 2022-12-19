Watch Now
CommunityCool Schools

Actions

GMA Cool Schools: Rene Rost Middle School

Lache Pas Vermilion!
Lache pas at Cow Island Live.jpg
Rene Rost Middle School
Las Pas Vermilion music students from Rene Rost Middle School
Lache pas at Cow Island Live.jpg
Posted at 4:30 AM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 05:30:25-05

Today's Cool School is Rene Rost Middle School in Kaplan!

The school is piloting a new ninth hour class called Lache Pas Vermilion! The project is the first of its kind in Louisiana and teaches Cajun and Zydeco music in the public school setting. The Lache Pas students recently played fiddle, guitar, rub board, and other instruments in their feature performance at the Cow Island Live Music Festival!

Lache pas at Cow Island Live.jpg
Las Pas Vermilion music students from Rene Rost Middle School

If you have a Cool Schools, let us know! Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.