GMA Cool Schools: Rene Rost Middle School

Today's Cool School is Rene Rost Middle School in Kaplan!

The school is piloting a new ninth hour class called Lache Pas Vermilion! The project is the first of its kind in Louisiana and teaches Cajun and Zydeco music in the public school setting. The Lache Pas students recently played fiddle, guitar, rub board, and other instruments in their feature performance at the Cow Island Live Music Festival!

Rene Rost Middle School Las Pas Vermilion music students from Rene Rost Middle School

