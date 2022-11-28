GMA Cool Schools: Rayne High School

Today's Cool School is Rayne High School! There's a great show called "Rayne, Alive!" and it's one of Rayne High School's student produced media program.

The purpose of the show is to highlight the important topics and events that affect the lives of students at Rayne High School.

Rayne High School Rayne High School Students producing "Rayne, Alive!"

This includes events on campus and around town. They'll cover field trips or competitions, popular topics that students discuss on their own, as well as challenging news stories. This is their ninth season and you can find them on YouTube as well as Instagram and TikTok by heading to @raynealive! Geaux Wolves!

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.