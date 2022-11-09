GMA Cool Schools: Rayne Catholic Elementary

Today's Cool School is Rayne Catholic Elementary!

Third grade student Graham Prevost, began a school wide recycling program during his second grade year. He met with the principal and established his recycling team.

Every Thursday the team gathers the material from classrooms and his mom, Jenny, makes a delivery to the local recycling center. This year Graham is challenging the student body to a 1000 pound challenge. If the goal is met by the end of the school year the students and staff of Rayne Catholic will be treated to snow balls courtesy of Graham's grandmother Minnie.

Rayne Catholic Elementary Third Grade Student Graham Prevost

