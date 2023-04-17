GMA Cool Schools: Port Barre Elementary School

Today's Cool School is Port Barre Elementary!

The school recently celebrating Act of Kindness Day where four students in Mrs. Sarah Keys 4th grade class cut their hair to donate to children diagnosed with cancer through the organization "Children With Hair Loss".

It's a tradition done in her class every two years. Mrs. Keys saying she's witnessed the impact it's had on her students. At the Hair Donation Ceremony, parents and fellow students were there to support those who were donating. They now know that random acts of kindness go toward those they love and even strangers. It reinforces their class motto of "A little Bit goes a long way".

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.

