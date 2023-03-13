GMA Cool Schools: Park Vista Elementary

Today's Cool School is Park Vista Elementary in Opelousas.

Some of the students kicked off their knowledge unit on Colonial Times, country style, with a hands on activity that some farmers do every day. They were able to milk a pretend cow, then took that and made their own butter! The students enjoyed the lesson, and of course enjoyed the products they've created during the class. I'm sure the butter was delicious!

Park Vista Elementary Park Vista Elementary Students making Homemade Butter

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.