GMA Cool Schools: Park Vista Elementary

Learning About Farming During Colonial Times
Park Vista Elementary
Park Vista Students Milking a Pretend Cow
Posted at 6:30 AM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 07:30:57-04

Today's Cool School is Park Vista Elementary in Opelousas.

Some of the students kicked off their knowledge unit on Colonial Times, country style, with a hands on activity that some farmers do every day. They were able to milk a pretend cow, then took that and made their own butter! The students enjoyed the lesson, and of course enjoyed the products they've created during the class. I'm sure the butter was delicious!

Park Vista Elementary Students making Homemade Butter

