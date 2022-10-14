GMA Cool Schools: Our Mother Of Peace

Today's Cool School is Our Mother of Peace in Church Point.

In honor of the feast day for St. Francis of Assisi, the blessing of the pets was held at the school.

Our Mother of Peace Blessing of the Pets

Students were able to bring their dogs, cats, gerbils, birds, and even horses to have them blessed by Father Brian Harrington at the school.

Our Mother of Peace Blessing of the Pets

What a fun day, and I'm sure the pets all had fun following their owners for an interesting day at school!

Our Mother of Peace Blessing of the Pets

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool

